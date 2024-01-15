CNN —

For more than a decade, a string of unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders terrorized residents and confounded authorities on Long Island’s South Shore after a woman’s 2010 disappearance led investigators to find 10 sets of human remains in addition to hers and launched the hunt for a possible serial killer.

Authorities announced a major breakthrough in the case when they charged New York architect Rex Heuermann, 59, with murder in connection to the killings of three of the four women who became known as the “Gilgo Four.”

Heuermann was taken into custody in July. He has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in each of the three killings –those of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009, and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in 2010, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

He told his attorney he is not the killer.

Heuermann is also expected to face a fourth murder charge, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN Sunday.

The source did not specify which victim he is expected to be charged in connection with, but authorities have said Heuermann is the prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

CNN has reached out to Heuermann’s attorney, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department for comment.