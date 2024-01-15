Host Chelsea Handler arrives at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 14, 2024.
Host Chelsea Handler arrives at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on January 14, 2024.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Last week’s Golden Globes saw the return of red carpet glamour to Hollywood after a year disrupted by the actors and writers strikes. And the stars appear to be out in force again for the 29th Critics Choice Awards, which this year returns to Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar.

The nominations, which span both TV and film, are filled with actors known for turning heads on the red carpet — from Margot Robbie and Bella Ramsey to Pedro Pascal and “Rustin” star Colman Domingo.

At last year’s ceremony, many attendees opted for dark or black gowns on a night of understated fashion. But after Sunday’s Golden Globes welcomed bright colors, ruffles and sparkle — as well as a slew of eye-catching red gowns — fashion-watchers will be hoping for more bold style to set the tone for 2024’s awards season.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening

Quinta Brunson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dominic Sessa
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dua Lipa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Vanessa Morgan
Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Brit Marling
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tatanka Means
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Geffri Maya
Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images