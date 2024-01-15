CNN —

A Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile struck a US-owned and operated cargo ship on Monday, US Central Command said in a statement.

The M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier owned and operated by US-based Eagle Bulk, sustained minor damage and did not report any injuries on board, Central Command said. The ship is continuing on its way.

A statement from Eagle Bulk Shipping on Monday confirmed that the Gibraltar Eagle, which is carrying a cargo of steel products, was hit “by an unidentified projectile” roughly 100 miles offshore in the Gulf of Aden.

“As a result of the impact the vessel suffered limited damage to a cargo hold but is stable and