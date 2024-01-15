Jerusalem CNN —

A woman in her 70s was killed Monday and 17 other people were injured in twin attacks in the central Israeli city of Raanana, according to hospitals treating the victims.

Israeli police said two suspects stole vehicles and ran over a number of people in the city north of Tel Aviv, in what it called a “suspected hit-and-run terror attack.”

The suspects, who were from the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank and were related to each other, have been detained, police said.

The attacks came the day after Israel’s war against Hamas passed the 100-day mark.

Without claiming responsibility, Hamas said the attacks were “a natural response to the occupation’s massacres and its continued aggression against our Palestinian people” and called for more attacks against Israel.

Police said sweeps were still being conducted in the area to ensure there were no further threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.