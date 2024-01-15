Editor’s note: Before beginning any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

Chances are you don’t regularly pump weights. Nor do you likely have a resistance band regimen or do squats and lunges while watching TV. But you may need to reconsider.

Strength training, whether performed with weights, bands, machines or your own body weight, is important for your long-term health. Also known as resistance training, it increases muscular strength, endurance and bone density. These exercises also decreases the risk of falls and fractures as you age, thus promoting independent living, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s why the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends adults do muscle-strengthening activities two or more days per week, working all major muscle groups at a moderate or greater intensity.

Unfortunately, a mere 30.2% of Americans meet these guidelines, according to a 2017 data analysis published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. In the same study, nearly 60% of participants said they did no strength training at all.

Resistance training also varies by locale, according to a 2020 analysis of National Health Interview Survey data. Specifically, those living in larger metropolitan areas and in the West US Census Bureau region were more likely to meet the CDC’s physical activity guidelines than those in less populated areas and other regions.

All of this is unfortunate, as resistance training is far more important than most people realize, said Dr. Tommy Lundberg, an exercise researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Solna, Sweden, and author of “The Physiology of Resistance Training,” published in October.

Lundberg shares his thoughts on why we shouldn’t overlook this important component of healthy living.

This conversation was edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: Why is strength training important for good health?

Dr. Tommy Lundberg: You get improved blood glucose control, especially if you have type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance. You feel better — which is a very important effect, as it can reduce stress levels — and you typically get better sleep. As you age, it helps you function better so you can carry out your daily activities for a longer period of time. It also helps reduce your risk of falls.

CNN: Does resistance training help prevent any diseases or chronic conditions?

Lundberg: Data suggests you may have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases by strength training. But we sometimes overestimate the effects of exercise and strength training on things like life span and cardiovascular disease risk. That’s why I prefer to mainly talk about strength training’s short-term effects, because you can bet your money on those.

CNN: Does any demographic benefit the most from strength training?

Lundberg: I recommend both aerobic and resistance training for all ages, but it’s fair to make a case that strength training is most important for people over 65. That’s because of the link between strength training and better physical function, reduced falls and improved balance.

We know that sarcopenia — which is the loss of muscle strength and function that starts to develop when we’re older — especially accelerates after 70 and 80 years of age. Resistance training is the only means to effectively maintain or even increase your muscle mass. There is no drug available today, or any diet that we can adopt, to get the benefits that we can get from strength training.

CNN: Has the need for strength training always been an issue for humans?

Lundberg: There is some data indicating that a large portion of society is more sedentary today compared with the past. But life span is also increasing, and it’s estimated to continue to increase in the coming decades. So we will have a growing population of older people who will need to strengthen their muscles to be able to carry out their daily activities and remain independent, but also to reduce the burden on our health care system.