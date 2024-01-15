CNN —

Pedro Pascal came to the Emmy Awards ready to get revenge on Kieran Culkin after the “Succession” star teased him during the Golden Globes earlier this month.

The “Last of Us” actor used his time as a presenter during the Emmys telecast on Monday to issue his response.

Pascal, who has been seen wearing an arm sling at recent events, began by explaining his apparent injury, saying, “everyone’s been asking about my arm, but it’s actually my shoulder.”

“And I think it’s time to let everyone know that Kieran Culkin beat the s— out of me,” he jokingly added, according to videos of the uncensored clip posted to social media.

The camera cut to a straight-faced Culkin, who held his serious expression while the audience laughed.

Earlier this month, Culkin won a Golden Globe for male actor in a drama television series for his performance in HBO’s hit drama “Succession,” the same category Pascal was nominated in for his performance in “The Last of Us.” (HBO, like CNN, share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

During Culkin’s acceptance speech, he took a moment to playfully diss Pascal, saying, “Suck it, Pedro.”

While looking over at Pascal in the audience, Culkin further said “mine” as he clutched his statuette.

Pascal is nominated for three Emmys for his work in “The Last of Us,” “Patagonia” and for his episode hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Culkin is nominated for one Emmy for his performance as Roman Roy in “Succession.”