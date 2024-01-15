CNN —

Matty Matheson heated up the Emmys stage on Monday night with a wild acceptance speech that, fittingly, paid tribute to the hospitality industry.

Matheson, a real-life chef who also plays Neil on “The Bear,” – and serves as a co-producer on the show – took the stage to accept the show’s award for best comedy and brought to his Emmy moment the same enthusiasm that makes him light up on screen.

“I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole,” he said, before being interrupted with a kiss on the mouth from co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Moss-Bachrach, himself an Emmy winner on Monday and seemingly caught up in the excitement of the moment, continued the kiss for several seconds. (Was that consensual?)

Once he gathered himself, Matheson continued: “I just love restaurants so much – the good, the bad. It’s rough. We’re all broken inside and every single day we’ve got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table, and it’s really beautiful.”

He added: “And all of us here get to make a show together, and we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered, it seems.”

“The Bear” ranked as this year’s most-honored program with 10 awards in all, including four wins at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys.

“There’s so many people that make this show happen every single day, and it’s really beautiful.”