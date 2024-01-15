CNN —

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, television’s top prize, will take place on Monday night after a delay from September due to industry strikes.

“Succession” leads with 27 Emmy nominations, followed by “The Last of Us” with 24, “The White Lotus” with 23, and “Ted Lasso” with 21.

Due to the voting window and the delay, it’s been a minute since some of the eligible episodes have released. For example, FX/Hulu dramedy “The Bear” is up for its first season, while the second season debuted over the summer.

Here’s a guide on what to know prior to the ceremony.

The host

Anthony Anderson, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Seth Green and Niecy Nash at a previous Emmy event. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, who hosts the Fox game show “We Are Family,” will helm the ceremony.

Anderson’s mom Doris Bowman will join him on stage for some of the event.

The nominees

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in "The Last of Us." Liane Hentscher/HBO

HBO’s “Succession” is up for its buzzy final season, including outstanding drama series. Stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin will compete for lead actor in a drama.

“The Last of Us” stars Bella Ramsey is nominated for lead actress in a drama, while her castmate Pedro Pascal is up for lead actor.

Another HBO hit, “The White Lotus,” has already picked up outstanding casting for a drama series and outstanding music composition for a series at the Creative Arts Emmys, but is up for more prizes this evening. (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Ted Lasso,” “Barry” and AMC’s “Better Call Saul” are also up for their final seasons.

Where to watch

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series award for 'Abbott Elementary' at the 74th Primetime Emmys in 2022. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The show is set to air for three hours, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX or FXX.

You can also stream the event live on Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Direct TV and FuboTV.