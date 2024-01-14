An Arctic blast pummeling much of the country is setting up impactful snow and ice in the South

Allison Chinchar
By Allison Chinchar, CNN
Published 7:56 AM EST, Sun January 14, 2024
An ongoing Arctic blast enveloping much of the US will set the stage for impactful snow and ice to fall in parts of the South for the first time this winter as a new storm tracks through the region.

The South storm will be the fourth in the last two weeks to threaten major impacts to areas east of the Rockies as a frenetic start to 2024 shows no signs of stopping.

Damaging ice and wind combined with deadly results in Oregon Saturday. On Sunday, serious lake-effect snow was ongoing in Buffalo, New York; blinding snow squalls were possible across the Northeast; and strong winds were still kicking up snow and affecting travel in the Midwest.

Fans attend an NFL Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins amid brutally cold conditions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, January 13.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Water from the Hudson River overflows from river wall at high tide as a woman jogs in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
Snow covers fields ahead in Melbourne, Iowa, on Saturday.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Snow and ice dust a worker as they remove snow from a sidewalk in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Storm waves batter coastal homes as the tide rises in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
A pedestrian walks through snow during a winter storm ahead of the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, January 12.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Travelers check their flight status at O'Hare Airport on Friday in Chicago. More than 2,000 flights have been canceled nationwide due to a large winter storm bringing blizzard conditions.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images
Vehicles slowly make their way on Northwestern Highway on Friday in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Eric Seals/USA Today
Workers shovel sidewalks in Ankeny, Iowa, on Friday. The vast majority of Iowa was under a blizzard warning Friday.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Snow blows over a county road near Merrill, Iowa, on Friday.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Rebecca Zimmerman walks beside her bicycle on her way to work in Oak Park, Illinois, on Friday.
Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Zuma
Snow falls as migrants continue to be housed by the city in "warming" buses in Chicago on Friday.
Erin Hooley/AP
Snow piles up outside Drake University's Olmsted Center ahead of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/cnn-debate-iowa-01-10-24/index.html" target="_blank">CNN's Republican presidential debate</a> in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday.
Will Lanzoni/CNN
A man looks over a heavily damaged oak-barrel factory in Bamberg, South Carolina, on Wednesday, a day after a tornado struck the city.
Sam Wolfe/Reuters
An employee of the Storm Bros. Ice Cream begins to clean up Wednesday after the storm left more than 2 feet of water inside many businesses in downtown Annapolis, Maryland.
Bryan Woolston/AP
Snowy weather on Tuesday caused slippery conditions along Interstate 41 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Dan Powers/USA Today Network
Kelly-Jo St. Aubin clears snow from the sidewalk outside her home in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
Dan Powers/USA Today Network
Firefighters rescue a man after his car was stuck in a flooded area in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
Peter Zay/Anadolu/Getty Images
Because of the storm, nearly 2,000 migrants in Brooklyn, New York, were evacuated from tents at Floyd Bennett Field and taken to a local high school on Tuesday.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A pedestrian navigates a snow-covered sidewalk in Iowa City, Iowa, on Tuesday.
