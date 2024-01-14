CNN —

The emergency police dispatch went out just before 10 p.m.: Gunfire reported at the Washington, DC, home of a prominent federal official.

A male caller said he shot his girlfriend and threatened to kill himself, according to a source familiar with the incident last Sunday.

With claims of a gunshot victim and a potentially barricaded suspect, DC metropolitan police launched officers to the residence and the city’s fire department began dispatching multiple rescue teams.

Eleven minutes later, the clipped, agitated voice of a firefighter on the scene came across the radio, instructing dispatchers to immediately halt all inbound resources.

“We’ve thoroughly searched the area with (police),” the first responder reported. “We find nothing. Return all units.”

According to a police report, an unidentified woman at the residence told officers she was alone and uninjured.

The home belonged to Tanya Chutkan, the federal judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump. She is just one of the latest high-profile victims in a new wave of “swatting” incidents occurring during an election season security experts fear will be marked by increased intimidation and violence.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan was the victim of swatting.

‘Toxic mix for misunderstanding and danger’

Swatting is a dangerous criminal hoax where a false report is made to police with the express purpose of luring them to a location, where they are led to believe a horrific crime such as a mass shooting, an imminent bombing, or hostage taking has been committed or is in progress.

This can result in a forceful response from local police and SWAT teams, who have no way to know the call is a hoax.

Swatting has been on the FBI’s radar for nearly two decades, and gained notoriety after high-profile celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian became victims. In a 2008 assessment of the “new phenomenon,” the FBI said a group of recently convicted swatters were motivated by “bragging rights and ego, versus any monetary gain,” noting group members “did it because they could.”

Over time, law enforcement analysts studying incidents of swatting have observed an expanded list of motivations, including personal or societal grievances, disrupting operations at schools and places of business, diverting law enforcement resources away from other crimes, and financial gain.

And what started as a way for mischief-making video gamers to commit pranks has, in recent months, resulted in numerous high-profile political victims.

On Thursday morning, Nassau County police in New York rushed to the home of Judge Arthur Engoron in response to a bomb threat on the same day he was presiding over closing arguments in the $370 million civil fraud trial against Trump. Investigators said they were treating it as a swatting incident, and deemed it an unfounded threat.

Last week, Capitol buildings in multiple states were temporarily shut and evacuated because of threats claiming explosives had been placed inside.

“We have a tendency to view these swatting incidents as not really ‘real’ because, by definition, they are a hoax, but there is nothing funny or pretend about them,” said CNN Senior National Security Analyst Juliette Kayyem, who specializes in threat management.

“Rapidly responding police officers coming upon a startled bystander who is totally unaware of what is happening is a toxic mix for misunderstanding and danger.”

The results of swatting have indeed been deadly.

In 2017, Andrew Finch was killed by police after a group of online gamers — later imprisoned — took part in calling 911 to report a man at his residence shot his father in the head, and was holding his mother and brother at gunpoint, threatening to set the home ablaze.

Finch came out of the house when police arrived and was shot, according to the US attorney, when he dropped his hands as officers were telling him to raise his arms.

A Capitol police officer responding to a swatting incident January 3 at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

‘An old technique using modern technology’

While prank calls and fake threats are as old as telecommunication, the relative anonymity afforded by the internet has often frustrated the ability of law enforcement to geographically pinpoint bad actors who are causing panic and fear.

According to law enforcement intelligence analysts, sophisticated techniques used by swatters have included calls placed online using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, so-called virtual private networks that can mask a user’s unique address, as well as the use of multiple internet routers to help obfuscate the origin of the call.

Some swatters also have employed artificial intelligence to alter a caller’s voice.