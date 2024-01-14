CNN —

An Iowa principal who acted heroically to save students during a mass shooting at Perry High School earlier this month has died from his injuries in the attack, according to his wife.

The shooting at the school near Des Moines initially left one sixth-grade student dead and several others, including Principal Dan Marburger, injured after a 17-year-old student opened fire on January 4.

“At approximately 8:00 am, January 14, Dan lost his battle,” his wife Elizabeth Marburger posted in a GoFundMe campaign set up when he was still in the hospital. “He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

The attack marked the second shooting on a school property in the US within the first few days of 2024.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger was injured in the attack at his school earlier this month. Perry Community School District

Marburger, who authorities say was shot multiple times, was hailed a hero after trying to save students by talking to and distracting the shooter as the deadly attack unfolded, his daughter Claire Marburger shared on social media shortly after the attack.

“As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harm’s way for the benefit of the kids and his staff. It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria,” Marburger’s daughter said.

Iowa Department of Public Safety said Marburger “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students.”

Marburger worked at schools in Perry for at least 25 years, according to the Perry Community School District.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe, Raja Razek, Holly Yan, Ashley R. Williams, Andy Rose, Dakin Andone, Evan Perez and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.