A hot air balloon crash-landed in the southern Arizona desert Sunday, leaving four people dead and another person critically injured, police announced.

The balloon crashed around 7:50 a.m. in Eloy, a city about 65 miles south of Phoenix, according to the local police department. It came down in a desert area east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

The cause of the “devastating incident” is still unknown, Eloy police said in a news release.

“We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event,” police said. The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed on X it is investigating the incident but offered no further details.

The identities of the victims are not being publicly released until authorities have notified their next of kin, according to the release.

“While we continue our efforts, we ask for your thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time,” police said.

