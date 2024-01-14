CNN —

Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde posted a picture from his hospital bed after suffering a “brutal” full-speed crash and being airlifted off the slopes during a World Cup downhill race in Switzerland.

The 31-year-old was nearing the finish line on the challenging Lauberhorn course in Wengen on Saturday, before losing balance and ploughing into the safety net.

Medics rushed to Kilde, the 2020 overall World Cup champion, before he was airlifted to hospital by helicopter, according to Reuters.

On Sunday, Kilde posted a picture of himself in hospital with cuts to his face alongside his partner, ski legend Mikaela Shiffrin.

“I’m here (and being taken care of by the one and only Mikaela Shiffrin),” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Patched up. Thank you so much for all of the messages. I’m grateful for all the words of love and support. This sport can be brutal, but I still love it.”

Kilde was evacuated by helicopter after the high-speed crash. Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt went on to win the downhill event on Saturday, but his thoughts were with Kilde.

“Still a bittersweet day for sure when you see a friend, like Alek [Kilde] crashing that hard,” Odermatt said after the win.

“I hope he is a little bit well, even if it didn’t look so good.”

It was the second time in as many days that an athlete had been airlifted from the course.

On Friday, French skier Alexis Pinturault crashed during a super-G race and suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, bringing his season to an end, according to the French Ski Federation.

“The best pain killer,” Pinturault wrote on X, posting a picture of him with his new-born baby.

“Thanks for all your kind words. #Illbeback.”