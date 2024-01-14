Republicans had hoped that Hunter Biden could have helped prove their central allegation that his father, Joe Biden, engaged in a pay-to-play scheme and acted corruptly while in office.

But Hunter Biden refused to testify behind closed doors. And now the GOP may simply assume what they haven’t been able to prove, that the bribery scheme actually happened.

“Well, I mean, if he doesn’t show up, then I guess we’ll just have to wrap it up without him and assume that these were bribes from foreign countries,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told CNN, adding that unproven allegations that Hunter Biden was involved in human trafficking and