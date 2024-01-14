CNN —

For the families of those seized by Hamas, Sunday marks a grueling milestone. The hostages have been held for 100 days by the militant group – and while some families have had proof of life, others still don’t know their loved ones’ fate.

A hostage release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas in late November ended after six days, with more than 100 freed. There’s been little to give relatives hope of another deal since – and some see Israel’s actions as only increasing the risk of harm to those held captive. Others are angry at what they see as a failure by the Red Cross to help them.

“The first wave of hostages were released between days 49 and 54. It’s been nearly 100 days now - almost twice as long as they were in there for,” Naama Weinberg, whose cousin Itai Svirsky was kidnapped while visiting his family on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, told CNN last week.

She said the captives’ families are “frustrated and suffocating,” adding: “There’s been no progress for weeks. Nothing is moving - except for finding out more hostages have died.”

Weinberg, 27, who spoke to CNN in Tel Aviv’s so-called Hostage Square, where the families have gathered for weeks to protest, was angered by the killing of a top Hamas commander in Lebanon earlier this month - widely attributed to Israel. She said some of Israel’s “military action” is “directly endangering the hostages.”

The country’s leadership “must put the release of the hostages at the top of its priority list,” Weinberg said.

Her cousin Itai, a 38-year-old dual Israeli-German citizen, had been visiting his mother, Orit Svirsky, a committed peace activist, on October 7. Orit was gunned down in front of him, and it later emerged that her ex-husband Rafi – Itai’s father - was also murdered, alongside his three dogs. Itai’s 97-year-old maternal grandmother, Aviva Sela, survived the attack, but her Filipina carer, Grace Cabrera, 45, was killed.

Weinberg, campaigning alongside her sister Dror Weinberg Almog, 35, said part of the problem was that the Israeli government has two aims: the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages.

“But there can’t be two aims because sometimes these aims clash - like the elimination of al-Arouri,” said Weinberg, referring to the drone strike that killed Hamas number two Saleh al-Arouri on January 2.

Although the IDF did not directly claim responsibility, al-Arouri’s death was widely attributed to Israel and led to growing fears of escalation in the region.

An outsized egg timer is among the poignant art installations at the site which has become the focal point for families of the hostages. Lianne Kolirin/CNN

“The moment after they pressed the button and eliminated Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas said there’s nothing to talk about it - that the channel for negotiations had closed and that the discussion is over,” said Weinberg.

Svirsky’s family received “proof of life” when other hostages were released in November. His safe return, alongside that of all the hostages, has to come ahead of Israel’s stated aim of eliminating Hamas and its leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, Weinberg said.

“Itai’s parents were murdered,” she said. “We’re the first to be angry at Hamas and want revenge. They wrecked our lives on a level we still cannot grasp, but first we need to bring home whoever is alive.”

She added: “We have no doubt Hamas must be brought down, but in the same sentence I must say Hamas is an ideology. So they’ll get to Sinwar and what then? Someone new won’t come along? An ideology cannot be brought down.

“We are unequivocal in no longer wanting to live side by side with Hamas but we have no doubt that Hamas will survive for longer than Itai will survive in captivity.”

Hostage families hold protests

On Thursday, relatives of other hostages carrying loudspeakers gathered near the perimeter fence with Gaza to blast out messages which they hoped would reach their loved ones. Among them was Shai Wenkert, whose 22-year-old son Omer was kidnapped from the Nova music festival.

The event was the first in a series designed to bring attention to the fact that as of Sunday, the hostages will have been held in Gaza for 100 days, the Hostage and Missing Families Forum told CNN.

Families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas take part in a protest at the Israeli-Gaza border on Thursday. Ilia Yefimovich/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

The forum said the plan was for the families to shout out: “Hold on! We will not stop until you return home. All of Israel is behind you.”

In an emotional interview with Israeli radio station 103 FM on Tuesday, Wenkert revealed that he and a convoy of other relatives had already been down to the border area. He said the action was taken by “tens of families” who were “fed up and cannot wait any longer.”

Echoing Weinberg, Wenkert said the government’s top priority must be to release the hostages, adding that “military pressure isn’t working.”

“He should do everything that’s possible to imagine,” said Wenkert of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.