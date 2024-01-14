Robert Downey Jr. quotes his toughest critics in his Critics Choice Award speech

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
2 minute read
Published 11:16 PM EST, Sun January 14, 2024
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the Critic's Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Oppenheimer" at The 29th Critics' Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 Critic's Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. won a Critics Choice Award for best supporting actor in “Oppenheimer” on Sunday. He took the opportunity to remind the critics who voted for him that they haven’t always loved his work.

“The Critics Choice Association, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback, really just so many great moments,” Downey Jr. said at the start of his acceptance speech. “And some of it’s so poetic, I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years.”

He went on to quote several unflattering critiques he’s received throughout his career, starting with one review Downey Jr. described as haiku: “sloppy, messy and lazy.”

Another critique he cited compared his performance in an unnamed project to “Pee Wee Herman emerging from a coma.” Downey Jr. also quoted a British critic who once called him “a puzzling waste of talent.”

The final review “lingered” with him, Downey Jr. said, when a critic wrote that he was as “amusing as a bedlocked fart.”

