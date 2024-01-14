CNN —

Harrison Ford was honored with the Career Achievement Award during Sunday’s Critics Choice awards telecast.

“I’m really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in my early part of my career. I’m really happy about that,” Ford said during his speech. “I’m here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors, writers and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky.”

Ford also went on to acknowledge his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, who accompanied him to the ceremony.

“I want to thank my lovely wife Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support – and I need a lot of support,” he joked.

Heading into the evening, Ford was also nominated for supporting actor in a comedy series nominee for his performance in the Apple TV+ show “Shrinking.” The award went to “The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Ford also currently stars alongside Helen Mirren in “1923,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff series on Paramount+.

The Hollywood veteran has filled many iconic roles in his decades-long film and TV career.

Picking his best known is likely to cause debate.

Ford starred as Han Solo in George Lucas’s “Star Wars” in the late 1970s, appearing alongside the late Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. He has portrayed Solo in five “Star Wars” films, including the most recent, 2019’s “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.”

He is also known for starring as Indiana Jones in the storied franchise that first debuted in 1984 with “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” He has since appeared in four “Indiana Jones” sequels.

Ford snapped Indy’s whip one last time in last year’s fifth installment of the franchise, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” telling audiences that his appearance in the movie would be his final curtain call as the legendary cinematic hero.

Ford has also appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films including the Oscar-winning war drama “Apocalypse Now” in 1979 and the Ridley Scott-directed sci-fi thriller “Blade Runner” in 1982. His other credits include “Patriot Games,” “Air Force One,” “What Lies Beneath” and “Ender’s Game.”

In 2025, Harrison will appear in yet another iconic franchise when he stars as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” alongside Anthony Mackie.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards was held on Sunday in Santa Monica and hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.