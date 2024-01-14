Critics Choice Awards 2024: See who won

CNN —

As the year’s awards season continues, the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards are taking place on Sunday, at a televised event hosted by Chelsea Handler.

This year, “Barbie” leads the film contenders with a record-breaking 18 nominations. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera are all up for acting awards, while Ariana Greenblatt is also up for the best young actor/actress trophy. The “Barbie” cast as a whole is up for best acting ensemble, and the movie is also nominated for best picture, director and original screenplay among other categories.

Other lauded films in the running on Sunday include “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” which earned 13 nods each, and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with 12.

Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” heads up the television categories with six nominations, while “Succession” earned five. “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear” all follow, with 4 nominations each.

Harrison Ford is set to receive a career achievement award. The beloved actor is also nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series this year, for his role in “Shrinking.”

The Critics Choice Awards are airing live on The CW on Sunday at 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET/delayed PT (check local listings).

See below for a list of nominees. The winners, which will be updated live, are indicated in bold.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction”

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Charles Melton – “May December”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Julianne Moore – “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” *WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Ariana Greenblatt – “Barbie”

Calah Lane – “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – “The Creator”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Air”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” *WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig – “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne – “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – “May December”

Alex Convery – “Air”

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – “Barbie” *WINNER

David Hemingson – “The Holdovers”

Celine Song – “Past Lives”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction” *WINNER

Tony McNamara – “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – “Maestro”

Rodrigo Prieto – “Barbie”

Rodrigo Prieto – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robbie Ryan – “Poor Things”

Linus Sandgren – “Saltburn”

Hoyte van Hoytema – “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – “Saltburn”

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – “Oppenheimer”

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – “Barbie” *WINNER

James Price, Shona Heath, Zsuzsa Mihalek – “Poor Things”

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – “Asteroid City”

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – “Air”

Nick Houy – “Barbie”

Jennifer Lame – “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – “Poor Things”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Michelle Tesoro – “Maestro”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – “Barbie” *WINNER

Lindy Hemming – “Wonka”

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – “The Color Purple”

Holly Waddington – “Poor Things”

Jacqueline West – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Janty Yates, David Crossman – “Napoleon”