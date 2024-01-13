Vicious storms bring flooding threat with an Arctic chill chaser to battered US

Editor’s Note: In the storm’s path? Bookmark CNN’s lite site for fast connectivity on low bandwidth.

A vicious mix of winds, snow and rain that smacked the central and eastern US Friday will continue Saturday with heavy rain –- potentially with dangerous coastal flooding -– in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic; blizzard conditions from blowing snow in the Midwest; and snow off the Great Lakes, including the Buffalo area. Meanwhile, a brutal blast of Arctic air will spread through the central US on the heels of this storm. Here’s the latest.

The East Coast could get deluged: Millions of people from North Carolina to Maine are under flood watches or coastal flood alerts Saturday as rain is expected to pound the East Coast -– including some areas still trying to recover from the torrential downpours and storms that thrashed the region earlier this week.

Water levels on Maine’s coast are forecast to hit historic highs on Saturday, inundating coastal communities already swamped by record-breaking surges on Wednesday.

The water level reached 15.49 feet in Bar Harbor Wednesday morning and is forecast to top 16 feet by noon Saturday. The previous record in Bar Harbor was 15.04 feet in January 2018.

In Portland, the water is projected to top 14 feet Saturday morning, slightly higher than the 13.84 feet hit on Wednesday, which broke the previous record set in 1978, the National Weather Service said.

The exceptionally high water is being driven by strong winds blowing water from the Atlantic Ocean toward the shore on top of high tide. Heavy rain inland only exacerbates the flooding.

The water could cause major beach erosion and splash over, the weather service said. “Expect to see water in areas that have never been inundated before,” the service’s office in Gray, Maine, said.

Flood waters in Hampton, New Hampshire, after a storm swept the Northeast on January 10. Lauren Owens Lambert/AFP/Getty Images

Coastal flooding could submerge vehicles in the Northeast: Flood warnings stretch across parts of the Northeast coastline. While New York City is set to be u﻿nder a coastal flood advisory until Saturday mid-afternoon, parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties could get hit with more severe coastal flooding — up to 3 feet above ground level in some places.

“This will result in extensive road closures and flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and first floors and basements of homes/businesses near the waterfront,” the National Weather Service office in New York said.

“Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded and/or submerged. Flooding will likely also extend inland from typical flood prone areas along the tidal rivers and bays, causing flooding in some areas that typically don’t see flooding.”

Philadelphia is under a coastal flood warning for much of Saturday, and Boston is set to be under a coastal flood warning late Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Millions still under winter weather alerts Saturday: The alerts stretch from California to Maine.

Snow in Buffalo: In Erie County, New York, which includes Buffalo, officials have declared a state of emergency starting Saturday due to the incoming storm and lake effect snow, county executive Mark Poloncarz announced.

One to 3 feet of snow and strong winds could hit the Buffalo area Saturday through Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Buffalo said.

“Winds gusting as high as 65 mph early in the event will diminish somewhat late Saturday night. Blizzard conditions will be possible at times, especially Saturday night and Sunday,” the weather service in Buffalo said.

‘Life-threatening’ blizzard conditions: The vast majority of Iowa is under a blizzard warning into early Saturday evening as 6 to 10 inches of previous snowfall gets whipped by wind gusts of more than 40 mph. Back-to-back storms hammering the Midwest have resulted in the snowiest week for Des Moines since 1942.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to 355 motorist assist calls and 34 crashes by Friday afternoon as wintry conditions pounded the state, the agency said in a social media post.

The state’s transportation department and Des Moines police urged travelers to stay off roads amid “dangerous whiteout conditions, drifting snow and slick roads.”

In addition to dangerous travel conditions, blowing snow was “expected to significantly reduce visibility to near-whiteout conditions” into early Saturday, the National Weather Service in Des Moines warned. “The cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes and could be potentially life-threatening if stranded outside.”