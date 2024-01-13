CNN —

No More Mr. Ice Guy. Ctrl Salt Delete. Betty WhiteOut. These are some of the creatively named city snow plows that are clearing the streets of Wichita, Kansas, this winter — to the delight of residents who can track their every move online.

Wichita’s tracker map often makes its way on social media posts: “My money’s on Clearopathra!” one user posted on X, formerly know as Twitter.

Wichita isn’t the only local government that’s added some levity into its winter weather response: transportation departments in Alaska, Nevada, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and cities including Chicago and Lincoln, Nebraska, are among many that hold “name that snowplow” contests often resulting in silly monikers like Minnesota’s “Han Snowlo.”

In some cities, the names often have references to local landmarks, dialects and stars, like “Stefon Diggsyouout” in Erie County, New York — a nod to Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

Some areas, like Vermont and Boulder, Colorado, allow local schoolkids to choose the names each year.

These contests are not just a silly diversion — they help spotlight the important role of local transportation operation crews and plow operators who “work tirelessly … to keep our roads clear,” said Kirk Warren with Alaska’s transportation department.

The Nevada Department of Transportation started its snowplow contest in 2006, inspired by Scotland, which names it “gritter lorries”— trucks that spread sand or salt to treat roads ahead of winter weather.

Some of the Scottish names include “William Wall-Ice,” a reference to the Scottish resistance hero, and “Skid Vicious,” named after the punk rock legend Sid Vicious.

Check out some of our favorite snow plow names below:

Stefon Diggsyouout

Chicken Plow Main

Bills Make Me Wanna Plow

Blizzard Fillmore

Sleetwood Mac

Melter Skelter

Robert Brrrns

Tam o’ Salter

Spreddie Van Halen

Sweet Child O’ Brine

Creedence Clear-Road Survival

Skid Vicious

Lord Coldemort

Carrie Bradthaw

Brinestone Ploughboy

Freeze Witherspoon

Sir David Attenbrrrrrr

Gritney Spears

Blizzard of Oz

Don’t Flurry Be Happy

The Big LePlowski

Plowthagorean Theorem

I Snow You Can do it

Great and Plowerful Oz

Lord Cold-emort

Clearopathra

Ctrl Salt Delete

You’re Killin Me Squalls

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Darth Blader

O-H Snow U Didn’t

AH Push It .. Push It Real Good!

Scoop! There It is

Who Let The Plows Out

Fast and Flurrious

Deion Snowders

Lightning McPlow

Plowasaurus Rex

Ka-Plow!

Plowy McPlowface

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

Salter Payton

Da Plow

Sears Plower

Sleet Home Chicago

Edward Blizzardhands

Snow B Wan Kenobi

The Mayplower

Snow Monstah

Ebenezer Scoop

Marco Plowo

Snowprah Winfrey

Better Call Salt

Hans Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Blizzo

Cirque du Snowleil

Nevada Thaw Enforcement

Snowbegone Kenobi

