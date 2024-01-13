Ames, Iowa CNN —

Teresa Garman has attended decades worth of Iowa caucuses, but views Monday’s meeting as the most consequential.

Despite forecasts predicting negative temperatures, the 86-year-old Ames resident said the cold wouldn’t deter her from showing up to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – even if she doesn’t think he’ll beat former President Donald Trump.

“I think Trump is probably going to win the Iowa caucus and hopefully DeSantis will be next,” Garman, a former Iowa state representative, said ahead of a DeSantis event here. She said she hoped the Florida governor would come in second “just in case Trump isn’t able to run.”

Trump – and his myriad legal troubles – have loomed large over the GOP presidential primary, especially as Republicans in the Hawkeye State make their final decision on who to back in Monday night’s caucuses. Polls have shown the former president with a commanding lead over the field both in Iowa and nationally, even as he faces four indictments and awaits a Supreme Court decision over efforts to remove him from the ballot in Colorado.

In interviews, Iowans expressed an array of opinions on Trump’s legal problems, from anger over what they say they believe is a “witch hunt,” echoing the former president’s criticism, to a desire to move on and focus on issues plaguing the country.

Trump’s rivals have taken different approaches to manage those views. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley refers to the “chaos” that follows the former president. DeSantis, who often says Trump “is running for his issues” while he runs on voters’ issues, has also argued the legal challenges would be a distraction in a general election.

For his part, Vivek Ramaswamy has instead leaned into defending Trump. This week, the biotech entrepreneur filed an amicus brief supporting the former president’s efforts to remain on the Colorado ballot. He has also started telling voters that voting for him is the best way to save Trump.

In a YouGov/CBS News poll conducted last month, 58% of likely GOP caucus voters said they would support Trump, 22% said DeSantis, 13% said Haley and 4% said Ramaswamy. Among those who were considering voting for Trump, 54% said one of the reasons they’re for him was to show support during his legal struggles. Among those who were not considering the former president, 57% said Trump was controversial and 48% said they were concerned about his legal issues.

The former president and his allies have made the legal fights a key part of the campaign. Trump made two optional court appearances this week – a federal court of appeals case hearing over whether he has presidential immunity and closing arguments in his New York civil fraud case – while his surrogates and rivals campaigned across Iowa.

During a brief speech at the Machine Shed, a popular restaurant in Urbandale, Donald Trump Jr. blasted prosecutors and the various cases against his father, which he baselessly described as a broader conspiracy orchestrated by President Joe Biden.

“What’s nice about it, as brutal as it is for us to deal with on a daily basis, is they’re showing their hand,” Trump Jr. said. “You understand the game that they’re playing.”

Marian Webster, a 69-year-old from Urbandale who attended the event, said she’s been for Trump since the day he came down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his 2016 bid and expected the primary season to end quickly in his favor. She echoed the forme