CNN —

Former President Donald Trump holds a wide lead over his Republican presidential competitors among likely GOP caucusgoers in Iowa, the final Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll before Monday’s caucuses found.

Overall, 48% of likely caucusgoers say Trump would be their first choice, 20% name former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and 16% Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the rest of the field below 10%.

Trump stood at 51% in the December DMR/NBC poll and 43% in October, with his chief rivals in the teens in both of those prior polls.

The final Iowa Poll from the Register in 2016 found Trump with 28% support to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 23%, with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio at 15%. Cruz edged Trump 28% to 24%, with Rubio at 23%, in the final results from that year’s Iowa caucuses.

The DMR/NBC/Mediacom poll was conducted by telephone Jan. 7-12 among a random sample of 705 likely Republican caucusgoers. Results for the full sample of likely caucusgoers has an error margin of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

