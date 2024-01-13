CNN —

Former President Donald Trump looks to be on the verge of a historic victory in the Iowa caucuses. The final poll from Iowa’s premier pollster, Ann Selzer, has Trump at 48% followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 20% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 16%.

If the final outcome Monday night mirrors the poll, Trump will have won the highest Iowa GOP caucus vote share for a non-incumbent ever.

Still, his victory is not the only thing that would matter. What ultimately may be more important in the short term is his margin of victory – and who finishes in second place.