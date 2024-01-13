CNN —

The blizzard that hit Iowa on Friday left the 2024 Republican presidential field frozen heading into the final weekend before Monday night’s caucuses, with candidates paring back their schedules and campaigns grappling with questions about whether people will turn out amid record-low temperatures.

Former President Donald Trump scrapped most of his Iowa campaign schedule this weekend, canceling three of the four rallies he’d planned to hold and announcing telephone events instead.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – who polls suggest are battling for a second-place finish and an opportunity to claim momentum when the race shifts to New Hampshire on Tuesday – both canceled what was expected to be a busy day of campaigning Friday.