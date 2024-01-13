Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party is set to win a historic third consecutive presidency after the two opposition parties conceded defeat on Saturday night as voters shrugged off warnings by China that such a victory would increase the risk of conflict.
Hou Yu-ih, the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) presidential candidate, congratulated the DPP’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te for his win.
“I am sorry I disappointed my supporters, I would like to apologize,” he told the media.
The third contender, Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), also conceded defeat.
According to the official statistics released by Taiwan’s Central Election Commission on Saturday evening, the ruling DPP party has received more than 5 million votes, ahead of the opposition KMT party, which has more than 3.9 million votes, and the Taiwan People’s Party, which has about 3.1 million votes.