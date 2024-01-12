CNN —

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the White gunman in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in 2022, according to a court document – the first time the Justice Department under President Joe Biden has authorized pursuit of the death penalty.

Payton Gendron, 20, is facing several hate crimes and firearms charges for the racially motivated May 2022 shooting at the supermarket where he killed 10 Black people. He already is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty last year to New York state terrorism and murder charges. His defense attorneys had said in court that Gendron would be willing to plead guilty to the federal counts if prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty.

Relatives of victims and those injured in the shooting gathered at a Buffalo courthouse Friday morning, where they received the news directly from Justice Department officials ahead of a regularly scheduled status hearing in the afternoon.

“I definitely understand that makes some people happy,” Mark Talley, son of shooting victim Geraldine Talley, said at the meeting with prosecutors. “I’m more of a dark person. If, God willing, I live to 80, he lives to 80, I would have preferred to see him tortured for the rest of his life in prison.”

In New York, the death penalty is unconstitutional; however, it remains a potential sentencing option in federal cases.

During his run for president, Biden’s criminal justice platform included a pledge, laid out on his campaign website, to “work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example,” CNN previously reported. Those convicted of the most egregious federal crimes “should instead serve life sentences without probation or parole,” it said.

The position of Biden, a Democrat, was starkly different than that of the Republican Trump administration, which carried out 13 federal executions the six months before Biden took office – the first federal executions in nearly two decades.

Shooter apologized at state sentencing

Gendron on May 14, 2022 killed 10 people at a Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The victims included customers, employees and an armed security guard, ranging in age from 20 to 86. Of the 13 people shot, including 11 Black and two White, all of the victims who died were Black, according to authorities.

Gendron pleaded guilty in a state court in November 2022 to one count of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons possession charge.

Gendron was sentenced to life in prison at a state sentencing hearing in New York last February, CNN previously reported.

In the state court, he apologized to the victims’ families, saying he was “very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through.”

“I’m very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14,” Gendron said in court.

