Eggs are getting more expensive at grocery stores as bird flu has once again struck the industry. Fortunately, this latest avian flu outbreak won’t be as severe as the one in 2022 that devastated flocks and caused widespread shortages, economists say.

1. Winter storm

Parts of the central and eastern US are bracing for another powerful storm that mirrors the path and hazards of the previous one that slammed the country earlier this week. About 35 million people — stretching from North Carolina to eastern Massachusetts — are under flood watches today while more than 5 million across the South are under tornado watches. Thousands of people are still without power in the eastern US, rivers are rising and forcing evacuations, and at least four people are dead from severe thunderstorms and wind as the first storm ended Wednesday. Meanwhile, Iowans headed to the first presidential primary for the 2024 election on Monday are preparing to brave what looks likely to be the coldest caucus in state history. Some analysts say the frigid conditions could potentially impact voter turnout.

2. Middle East

The US and UK militaries launched joint strikes against multiple Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday in response to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. This comes as world leaders try to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into a wider regional conflict involving Iran’s proxies — including the Houthis and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Following the strikes, President Joe Biden said he would “not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.” Separately, Israel will defend itself in an unprecedented case at the United Nations’ top court in the coming hours. South Africa has