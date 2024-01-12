‘Only a crazy coach like me would accept this job’: After World Cup success, Morocco’s manager Walid Regragui looks ahead to AFCON

CNN —

More than a year after a fairytale performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, all eyes are still on Morocco’s national football team and its head coach Walid Regragui. And to up the stakes even more, they are one of the favorites to win this latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicking off January 13.

Regragui, 48, played for the national team from 2001 to 2009, including the last time Morocco reached the AFCON semifinals in 2004. Now he hopes that as a manager he can clinch the country’s first AFCON title in 48 years.

Regragui was named head coach just three months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and then led Morocco to a historic fourth-place finish – becoming widely regarded as a national hero.

CNN’s Larry Madowo spent time with Regragui during a training session at the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Rabat last November, to talk about managing expectations ahead of AFCON without letting go of ambitions.

The following interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

Larry Madowo, CNN: Which one did you enjoy more: playing or coaching?

Walid Regragui: Playing, of course. This is what I keep telling my players. For me, the best job in the world is being a young professional footballer, and more so if you play to represent your country. Unfortunately, we only realize that at the end of our careers. And coaching? Well, that’s another job.