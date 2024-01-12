African Voices
‘Only a crazy coach like me would accept this job’: After World Cup success, Morocco’s manager Walid Regragui looks ahead to AFCON

By Daniel Renjifo, CNN
Published 9:08 PM EST, Thu January 11, 2024
Walid Regragui, Head Coach of Morocco, celebrates with the team after the 1-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Walid Regragui on his hopes for a 'Moroccan Messi'
More than a year after a fairytale performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, all eyes are still on Morocco’s national football team and its head coach Walid Regragui. And to up the stakes even more, they are one of the favorites to win this latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicking off January 13.

Regragui, 48, played for the national team from 2001 to 2009, including the last time Morocco reached the AFCON semifinals in 2004. Now he hopes that as a manager he can clinch the country’s first AFCON title in 48 years.

Regragui was named head coach just three months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and then led Morocco to a historic fourth-place finish – becoming widely regarded as a national hero.

CNN’s Larry Madowo spent time with Regragui during a training session at the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Rabat last November, to talk about managing expectations ahead of AFCON without letting go of ambitions.

The following interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

Larry Madowo, CNN: Which one did you enjoy more: playing or coaching?

Walid Regragui: Playing, of course. This is what I keep telling my players. For me, the best job in the world is being a young professional footballer, and more so if you play to represent your country. Unfortunately, we only realize that at the end of our careers. And coaching? Well, that’s another job.

Stage to a plethora of the sport's most talented players, The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) represents the pinnacle of men's football on the continent. Ahead of its 34th edition, in Ivory Coast, <strong>look through the gallery to see photos of some of the competition's most memorable moments.</strong> Pictured, Cameroon players celebrate their triumph in 2017.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
Though the inaugural tournament in 1957 featured just three teams (Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan), eight sides made up the competition by the 12th edition in Nigeria, 1980. Led by captain Christian Chukwu, pictured with the trophy in hand, the hosts beat Algeria 3-0 to clinch their first AFCON title in style.
Peter Robinson/EMPICS/Getty Images
Libya's dream of hosting the tournament for the first in its history ended in heartbreak in 1982. Having reached the final in Tripoli, the Mediterranean Knights suffered a 7-6 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Ghana. They have not reached the tournament's final four since.
Peter Robinson/PA Images/Getty Images