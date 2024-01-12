In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
New graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium on May 17, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Seth Wenig/AP
CNN  — 

The White House announced Friday that some student loan borrowers enrolled in President Joe Biden’s SAVE plan may see their remaining balance wiped away starting next month.

The forgiveness, originally scheduled to go into effect in July, comes ahead of schedule and applies to borrowers with a federal student loan balance of $12,000 or less who have been making payments for at least 10 years.

“This action will particularly help community college borrowers, low-income borrowers, and those struggling to repay their loans,” Biden said in a statement. “And, it’s part of our ongoing efforts to act as quickly as possible to give more borrowers breathing room so they can get out from under the burden of student loan debt, move on with their lives and pursue their dreams.”

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks about student debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College Student Resource Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on November 3, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks about student debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College Student Resource Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on November 3, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

How Biden is continuing to cancel student loan debt despite Supreme Court ruling