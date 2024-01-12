Opinion: Yes, Bill Belichick and Nick Saban were grumps. Here’s why I’ll miss them

Editor’s Note: Jeff Pearlman is the author of 10 books. You can read his journalism substack here Pearlman.substack.com The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

Back, oh, 25 years ago, when I was a young baseball writer for Sports Illustrated, I had a question for Jim Fregosi, then the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jeff Pearlman Courtesy Paul Olkowski

We were standing inside the team’s clubhouse roughly two hours before the start of that night’s game — the legendary baseball lifer, a bunch of journalists, some players. Fregosi was loud and brash, the owner of a roadmapped face that told the story of too many Marlboros mixed with too many afternoons in the sun. And after clenching my sweat-coated palms and taking a deep breath, I turned to him and said: “Skip, my name is Jeff Pearlman. I write the Inside Baseball column for Sports Illustrated, and I just wanted to …”

He cut me off.

“John,” he said, “I don’t know what the f–k that is. Just ask your goddamn question.”

Fregosi proceeded to fire a large wad of tobacco juice into a Styrofoam 7-Eleven cup and ignore me.

My therapist knows the story well. I mention it now because, as I’m writing, the news has crossed my desk that, after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships, Bill Belichick will no longer be coaching the New England Patriots. This comes less than 24 hours after Nick Saban, Alabama’s unparalleled head coach for 17 magnificent years and multiple national titles, announced his retirement from the sport.

Together, the two men go down as inarguably the greatest pro (Belichick) and college (Saban) football coaches in the history of modern sports. Under his leadership, Belichick took an organization that never sniffed a Super Bowl title and made it a regular occurrence. He’s the man who brought you Tom Brady’s quarterback brilliance, who brought you the second (magnificent) act of wide receiver Randy Moss. Saban, meanwhile, did the impossible. Before his arrival in Tuscaloosa, Alabama football was all about Bear Bryant, the late coach whose name and likeness personified Crimson Tide football. Now, after bringing the program six national championships, Saban has set the Bear aside. He is Bama.