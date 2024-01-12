CNN —

Israel on Friday rejected what it called the “grossly distorted” accusation of genocide leveled against it by South Africa, telling the United Nations’ top court the case was an attempt to “pervert the meaning” of the term.

In the second and final day of hearings at the International Criminal Court (ICJ), Israel argued its war in Gaza was fought in self-defense, that it was targeting Hamas rather than Israeli citizens, and that its leadership had not displayed genocidal intent.

South Africa had on Thursday alleged Israel’s leadership was “intent on destroying the Palestinians as a group in Gaza,” and that its aerial and ground assaults on the enclave were intended to “bring about the destruction of its Palestinian population.”

Israel said the case was “a concerted and cynical effort to pervert the meaning of the term ‘genocide’ itself.” It asked the court, which sits in The Hague, the Netherlands, to dismiss the case as groundless and refuse South Africa’s request for the court to order a halt to the war.