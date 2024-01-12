Legal adviser to Israel's Foreign Ministry Tal Becker and British jurist Malcolm Shaw sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza, in The Hague, Netherlands January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Video Ad Feedback
Israel defends Gaza operation at International Court of Justice
03:48 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Israel on Friday rejected what it called the “grossly distorted” accusation of genocide leveled against it by South Africa, telling the United Nations’ top court the case was an attempt to “pervert the meaning” of the term.

In the second and final day of hearings at the International Criminal Court (ICJ), Israel argued its war in Gaza was fought in self-defense, that it was targeting Hamas rather than Israeli citizens, and that its leadership had not displayed genocidal intent.

South Africa had on Thursday alleged Israel’s leadership was “intent on destroying the Palestinians as a group in Gaza,” and that its aerial and ground assaults on the enclave were intended to “bring about the destruction of its Palestinian population.”

Israel said the case was “a concerted and cynical effort to pervert the meaning of the term ‘genocide’ itself.” It asked the court, which sits in The Hague, the Netherlands, to dismiss the case as groundless and refuse South Africa’s request for the court to order a halt to the war.

Relatives and friends bid farewell to the body of Al Jazeera camera operator Samer Abu Daqqa in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Saturday, December 16. Abu Daqqa died of wounds sustained in an Israeli attack on Khan Younis, the network said on Friday.
Relatives and friends bid farewell to the body of Al Jazeera camera operator Samer Abu Daqqa in Khan Y