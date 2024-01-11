CNN —

Creating a flat tax. Eliminating the federal gas tax.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who are vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, threw out some catchy phrases about their tax plans at CNN’s debate on Wednesday. But they did not provide many details.

With the start of the 2024 primary season only days away, DeSantis, Haley, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have yet to flesh out their tax proposals. They are unusually thin for this point in the election cycle, experts said.

“They’re being deliberately unspecific,” said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the nonpartisan Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

All the candidates, including Biden, have at least one thing in common: They want to extend at least some of the measures of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Trump championed and signed into law. The fate of the individual income tax provisions will be a top priority of whoever wins the November e