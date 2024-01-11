CNN —

Former President Donald Trump went on a conspiracy theory-laden rant at a news conference Thursday after his attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments at his civil fraud trial in New York.

As he often does, Trump bashed the state prosecutors who are seeking more than $370 million from him and his co-defendants, a request that came after a New York judge ruled they were liable for repeated business fraud.

He also peddled the baseless conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden is pulling the strings and personally initiated the civil and criminal cases that he’s facing as a way to undermine Trump’s p