NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York City. The former president, who is currently the front runner for the Republican nomination, attended the closing arguments for the trial which will now go to the judge for the penalty phase in which New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in damages and to prohibit Trump from doing business in the state. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Former President Donald Trump went on a conspiracy theory-laden rant at a news conference Thursday after his attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments at his civil fraud trial in New York.

As he often does, Trump bashed the state prosecutors who are seeking more than $370 million from him and his co-defendants, a request that came after a New York judge ruled they were liable for repeated business fraud.

He also peddled the baseless conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden is pulling the strings and personally initiated the civil and criminal cases that he’s facing as a way to undermine Trump’s p