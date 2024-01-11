CNN —

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he would vote for Donald Trump if he’s the GOP nominee – even if he’s a convicted felon.

“I think most of us are all going to support the Republican nominee – there’s no question,” he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins when asked if he thought the former president has the character to be president again, adding, “We all need (President Joe) Biden to lose.”

Asked if he would vote for Trump if he were the nominee and a convicted felon, Sununu – who has endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the primary and has been a critic of the former president – said, “Right now, most of America looks like they would vote for him, because he is winning,” referencing hypothetical general election matchup polling.

“I am going to support the Republican nominee, absolutely,” Sununu added.

“That shouldn’t shock anybody. That shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody that the Republican governor, and most of America, is going to end up going against Biden, because they need to see a change in this country,” he continued, later saying, “Make no mistake about it, Biden is that bad of a president that even Trump would win.”

The comments from Sununu, who’s not running for reelection and passed on his own bid for the White House last year, came the same day that another Trump critic, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, ended his 2024 campaign and and said he wouldn’t back anyone who doesn’t call out the former president.

“Anyone who is unwilling to say (Trump) is unfit to be president of the United States,” Christie said, “is unfit themselves to be president of the United States.”

Sununu argued that Trump’s criminal charges aren’t swaying voters and that the former president would be competitive in a potential rematch with Biden. “I can be as surprised at that as you, but that’s just where it is right now,” he said.

Still, he defended Haley as the best candidate to take on Biden and help the party win down-ballot races. “She wins Senate seats, governorships, and brings those other opportunities to the states, and the country, to actually get stuff done.”