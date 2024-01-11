CNN —

CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the last Republican presidential debate of the 2024 race before the Iowa caucuses. The views expressed in these commentaries are their own.

SE Cupp: Nikki Haley played the right strategy with independents

You can’t be all things to all people. Never has that axiom felt truer than in this GOP primary for president. Courting former President Donald Trump’s voters while also trying to appeal to independents and moderates is something of a fool’s errand.

SE Cupp SE Cupp

On Wednesday night, during the last Republican debate before Iowa’s caucuses, I was watching to see if former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, fresh off the news of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s campaign suspension, would use the opportunity to speak to independents or swing for the MAGA voters in a futile attempt to jostle them loose from Trump’s grip.

She did the former. When given opportunities to go where the far right has taken the Republican Party on issues including abortion, immigration, Ukraine, January 6, Trump’s election lies and extremist rhetoric, Haley chose to make moderate tweaks that distinguished her from both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in many cases.

Make no mistake, Haley made conservative arguments. But for someone looking for a Trump alternative, who’s turned off by the new GOP’s regressive extremism, who wants to move past Trump’s chaos, Haley made an appeal to them without giving up on her principles.

And in a state with more registered independents than registered Republicans, it’s a smart idea to appeal to those persuadable voters in Iowa just five days before they vote. It makes even more sense considering that Trump’s voters are presumably locked in.

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator.

Sophia A. Nelson: Nikki Haley missed an opportunity

With former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley closing in on former President Donald Trump’s lead in New Hampshire, Republican voters are likely asking: Does Haley have what it takes to be the first female president of the United States? Can she go against President Joe Biden toe-to-toe and win? Or is she more likely to end up as Trump’s running mate?

Sophia A. Nelson. Andrew Sample Photography

Haley isn’t quite there yet. She certainly has the intelligence and ability to be president. But on the Iowa debate stage Wednesday night, she and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis engaged in petty, juvenile sniping at one another. She opened the night looking presidential and sounding sober-minded — right up until she told voters to go to Desantislies.com (which she repeated multiple times throughout the night). That was a low point — for me and the room full of family members I watched the debate with.

Here’s the thing: With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie now out of the race, only Haley and DeSantis remain as serious contenders to Trump. Haley missed the opportunity to share her vision, her character and her agenda for America. Instead, she spent a lot of her time attacking DeSantis, when the polls show she is the person to watch in this Republican primary season. Not him.

If she wants to beat Trump, she’s going to need to give people a reason to trust her, and trust that she is ready on Day One to be the nation’s first female president. On top of her recent gaffe on the civil war and slavery, she didn’t convince this former Republican woman of color to vote for her. Maybe she’ll do better next time. I won’t hold my breath.

Sophia A. Nelson is a former House GOP Congressional Investigative Committee Counsel and author of “ePluribus One: Reclaiming our Founders’ Vision for a United America.”

Carrie Sheffield: DeSantis’ slam dunk on education

On the CNN GOP debate stage, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis outshined former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on education reform and school choice. He’s an effective warrior on these fronts, with proven results. Florida ranks No. 1 in public education quality, according to US News & World Report, while South Carolina limps in at No. 42. Conservative powerhouse Heritage Foundation ranks Florida No. 1 on education freedom, while South Carolina ranks 16th.

Carrie Sheffield Peter Cooper

DeSantis’ faltering polling after his promising start indicates that he should have burnished his state education credentials more during his presidential campaign rather than saber-rattling so loudly against Disney in the culture wars.

Education is a stronger way for DeSantis to illustrate leadership that Donald Trump legally couldn’t execute as president at the federal level (although Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos certainly made impressive strides).

But DeSantis spent more time trying to mimic Trump’s brashness — an impossible task — rather than standing tall on his policy strength. As cable host Bill Maher put it, GOP primary voters wouldn’t select DeSantis playing the role of Trump’s “tribute band” when they could select the original band itself.

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether DeSantis wanted “to implement Florida’s education policies nationwide,” DeSantis gave a compelling, nuanced answer, saying it depends: He said that school choice should be incentivized nationally through scholarships and tax credits. But DeSantis also rightly rejected a national curriculum and called for eliminating the federal Department of Education to “get that weight off the backs of the state and local governments,” though I’m not sure abolishing the Education Department and disbursing its duties to other agencies is feasible. DeSantis was additionally right in pointing out that the outsized power of teachers’ unions must be broken.

DeSantis has provided a blueprint for improving education, and it stood out against Haley’s much weaker record. But he needed to sell that blueprint better throughout his campaign, not just in the waning days before the Iowa caucuses.

Carrie Sheffield is a senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Voice.

Roxanne Jones: Haley is ready — and Trump should be nervous

Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley was a force at Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Drake University in Iowa. It was the final debate before the Iowa caucuses and Haley’s strongest debate yet. She had DeSantis up against the ropes from the start.

Roxanne Jones Courtesy Roxanne Jones

Haley, the former South Carolina governor, took command early when she outshined DeSantis by leaning into her vast foreign policy expertise and her unique ability to throw pointed barbs at her political competitors without sounding petulant. For the most part, she presented herself as the most formidable executive leader on the stage by pointedly answering questions and laying out her policy plans — something DeSantis still fails to do much of the time.

Asked whether a president should have immunity for any conduct, Haley quickly answered, “No, that’s ridiculous.”

DeSantis danced around the question. His response: “I will follow the Constitution, and we are going to uphold the best traditions of the office and I am going to be a president you can be proud of,” he said.

The two candidates traded insults and scraped until the end for second place in the GOP presidential primary race, while former President Donald Trump sat this one out again. But Haley, who is gaining momentum in the polls, felt confident enough to take a clear shot at Trump.

“I think the next president needs to have moral clarity … I don’t have vengeance. I don’t have vendettas. I don’t take things personally,” she said, trying to distance herself from Trump. “I wish Donald Trump was up here on this stage. He is the one that I’m running against.”

Well, Haley will soon get her chance to see how she matches up against Trump with the voters. The Iowa caucuses are on January 15 and the New Hampshire primary is January 23. And I’m betting the frontrunner is about to get very uncomfortable.

Roxanne Jones is CEO of the Push Marketing Group and talks politics, sports and culture weekly on Philadelphia’s WURD radio.

Geoff Duncan: Chris Christie did the right thing

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie exited the presidential race with a bang Wednesday night, excoriating former President Donald Trump and urging the rest of the Republican field to follow suit.

Geoff Duncan John Amis/AP

“Anyone who is unwilling to say (Trump) is unfit to be president of the United States is unfit themselves to be president of the United States,” Christie declared from New Hampshire. “I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win,” he added. He’s right on all counts, and the clock is ticking for the remaining candidates to speak with a similar level of clarity.

Less than a week before Iowa’s Republican caucus, Trump remains the clear frontrunner in the Hawkeye State. While public polls have been scant, the former president has a daunting 34.6-point lead, according to FiveThirtyEight.

It’s a different story in New Hampshire, whose first-in-the-nation primary takes place eight days later. A new CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley just seven points behind Trump, 39% to 32%.

Furthermore, independents can vote in the GOP primary in New Hampshire. With President Joe Biden’s name not on the ballot in the Granite State, now is the time for Republican candidates to reach beyond the Trump-enthralled base.

Rather than try and thread an impossible needle by courting the Trump-loving base, Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should make an appeal to the majority of Republicans in New Hampshire who are supporting a candidate other than the former president. Unfortunately, during Wednesday night’s debate in Iowa, they both largely avoided critiquing the frontrunner for anything other than not showing up to debate them.

Christie did the right thing by narrowing the field. The CNN poll showed him with 12% of the vote — almost double the margin separating Trump from Haley. The odds of upending Trump may still be long, but they are better than when the day started.

Geoff Duncan, a CNN political contributor and Republican, served as Georgia’s lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023.

Kate Bedingfield: Nikki Haley lacks authenticity

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley turned in a substantive — if speedily delivered — performance in Wednesday night’s debate. She showed command of a wide array of policy areas and drove a hard and consistent line of attack against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as both desperate and dishonest.