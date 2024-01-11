CNN —

By contributing to the development of chronic disease and death, a group of hormone-disruptive plastic chemicals is costing the US health care system billions — over $249 billion in 2018 alone, a new study found.

“The real contribution of this work is helping the public understand how much of the human health threat of endocrine-disrupting chemicals is due to plastics,” said lead author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics and population health at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

“We’re talking about cancer. We’re talking about brain damage in young children. We’re talking about obesity and diabetes, heart disease and early deaths in adults,” Trasande said. “Right now, the United States is not considering the costs to its own population of industries which continue to produce and consume plastic in the US.”

While estimates of the health costs of plastics have been done in the past, the new study provides a “a better understanding of both potential exposure routes but also potential targets for solutions,” said researcher Bethanie Carney Almroth, professor of ecotoxicology and environmental science at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

“And since money talks, this could be a powerful tool in helping people, from consumers to policy makers, in understanding the importance of regulating these chemicals,” said Carney Almroth in an email. She was not involved in the research.

Hopefully the new study can initiate a societal discussion about the use of plastics and the related health risks, said Jane Muncke, managing director and chief scientific officer at the Food Packaging Forum, a nonprofit foundation based in Zurich focused on science communication and research. She, too, was not involved with the new study.

“These health costs are currently paid for by society and by the individuals who suffer from the diseases, while the plastics manufacturers and businesses that use plastics for their products make handsome profits,” Muncke said.

“This seems very unjust, and hopefully this study can initiate a discussion about true cost accounting — according to ‘the polluter pays’ principle,” she said in an email.

CNN reached out to the American Chemistry Council for comment. The council, which represents US chemical, plastics and chlorine industries, did not respond before publication. However, the Council has told CNN in the past that the term “endocrine disruptor” was “widely misused” and provided the following statement:

“To stay below ranges of exposure determined to be safe, consumers should read product labels closely and follow directions carefully. Some exposures will produce no response at all, while others may bring about temporary responses to which the body can naturally adjust and maintain its normal function. The primary focus should be on preventing over-exposures so that any potential health risks can be avoided.”

Manufacturers continue to make new varieties of plastics; today there are at least 16,000 different types, experts say. FotografiaBasica/E+/Getty Images

A handful of chemicals

The new research analyzed the impact of four groups of chemicals used in the production of plastic products: Flame retardants called polybrominated diphenyl ethers, or PBDE; phthalates, which are used to make plastic more durable; bisphenols such as BPA and BPS used to create hard plastics and resins; and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS.

However, these are just a fraction of the chemicals used to make plastics. A United Nations report published in May found more than 13,000 chemicals are used in plastics production.

“There are over 16 thousand chemicals used to make plastics or present in finished plastic products, as a new report will show that we are publishing in the next couple of months,” Muncke said via email. “If there were data available on all of these 16 thousand plastic chemicals, I am convinced that the actual associated health costs would be far higher.”

Of those 16,000 chemicals, more than 3,000 are known to have hazardous properties, but close to 10,000 lack data, Carney Almroth said.

“To my mind, that is absolutely insane,” she said. “We don’t know what is in these products, we don’t know who is being exposed to what, we don’t know the implications of those exposures.”