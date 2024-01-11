A woman holds a sign reading "Solidarity with Kaminski and Wasik" to protest in front of the Polish Parliament, Warsaw, January 11, 2024, during a demonstration in support of former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his deputy Maciej Wasik after their arrest. Polish President Andrzej Duda said he would pardon two populist ex-lawmakers who were arrested at his residence. Police detained prominent Law and Justice (PiS) politicians Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik at the presidential palace, where they sought refuge after being sentenced for overstepping their authority. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP) (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester with a sign reading 'Solidarity with Kamiński and Wąsik' outside the Polish Parliament in Warsaw on January 11, 2024. Polish President Andrzej Duda said he would pardon the two populist ex-lawmakers who were arrested at his residence Tuesday.
Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images
Polish President Andrzej Duda says he is seeking a new pardon for two populist lawmakers charged with corruption whose dramatic arrest inside the Presidential Palace brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets of Warsaw in protest on Thursday.

Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik, both MPs in the ousted populist group Law and Justice (PiS), were detained Tuesday after seemingly taking refuge inside the Warsaw palace of the PiS-aligned President Andrzej Duda.

Their arrest was the latest episode in a bitter struggle between Poland’s new centrist government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and PiS, which was defeated in October’s election. Kamiński is a former interior minister and Wąsik a former deputy interior minister.

Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik have been barred from holding office for five years, but have essentially ignored the sentence.
Getty Images/Reuters

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets in Poland’s capital on Thursday to protest their detention, as well as Tusk’s government.

A video posted by PiS MP Katarzyna Sójka showed people filling the streets of Warsaw waving Poland flags.

The protest organizers, PiS, claimed some 100,000 people were present, having gathered from across the country. The police have not released official attendance numbers.

The controversy surrounding the two lawmakers comes after they were last month sentenced to two years in prison and banned from sitting as MPs for five years, over corruption charges relating to PiS’ original term in office, between 2005 and 2007.

That sentencing had infuriated Duda, who had previously pardoned the pair in 2015 in a move that would have spared them jail time but was later overruled by the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, Duda defended his earlier pardoning of the two lawmakers and said that after meeting with their wives he had submitted a new pardon application to the prosecutor general.

KRAKOW, POLAND - OCTOBER 31: The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda delivers a speech during the state funeral for the late Polish Holocaust survivor, Wanda Poltawska on October 31, 2023 in Krakow, Poland. Wanda Poltawska, a survivor of the Holocaust in the Ravensbruck concentration camp, died a few days before her 102nd birthday. During her incarceration in the concentration camp, medical experiments were carried out on her. Poltawska was a close friend with the late Pope John Paul II during his priesthood, and remained friends with him until his death in 2005.
The president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, pictured in Krakow in 2023.
Omar Marques/Getty Images

“The act of grace that I issued as the president of the Republic of Poland was issued in accordance with the constitution. Completely up to standard and effective. In my personal opinion, these gentlemen are still MPs,” Duda said in a post on X Thursday.

Following the dramatic scenes at the presidential palace Tuesday, Duda said he was “deeply shocked” by the pair’s arrest despite his presidential pardon.

Kamiński and Wasik have started a hunger strike in prison, in protest of their detainment as a “political prisoner,” Wasik’s wife confirmed in an interview with TV Republica on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Rob Picheta