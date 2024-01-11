CNN —

Almost a year to the day of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s death, Riley Keough has announced a posthumous project on behalf of Presley.

The “Daisy Jones & The Six” star took to social media to share the news.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” Keough wrote in the caption of a photo of her as a little girl with her mother she shared on Instagram. “Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can pre order it now with the link in my bio.”

She also shared the link Lisamariebook.com.

Presley was hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023 and died hours later. An autopsy later determined her cause of death was due to “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.”

The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie was 54.

The book is scheduled for release on October 15.