A man who assisted the political campaign of a failed GOP candidate in New Mexico has admitted his role in a subsequent string of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic officials, according to court documents.

José Trujillo faces up to life in prison and fines of up to $1.75 million after pleading guilty to conspiracy, interference with federally protected activities, using and carrying a firearm during a violent crime, discharging a firearm, and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, the US Attorney’s Office, District of New Mexico, said Tuesday in a news release.

Trujillo will remain in custody pending sentencing, which his attorney John Anderson confirmed to CNN is scheduled for April. Anderson declined further comment “beyond what is contained in the public filings.”

Trujillo, his father, Demetrio Trujillo, and the candidate, Solomon Peña, were indicted in the alleged conspiracy last year. Peña and Demetrio Trujillo are scheduled to stand trial in June.

José Trujillo aided Peña with his unsuccessful November 2022 campaign bid for District 14 of the New Mexico House of Representatives, according to court documents.

Peña lost 74% to 26% to Democratic state Rep. Miguel Garcia, CNN previously reported.

After losing the election, Peña approached some Bernalillo County commissioners at their homes, uninvited, to allege the election results were fraudulent, police and officials said.

False and unfounded claims about election fraud have exploded nationwide in recent years and fueled anger and threats of violence against elected officials – even in local politics.

The Board of Commissioners voted to certify the election that Peña lost on November 21, 2022, according to court documents.

At that point, “Peña and I determined to move forward with his plan to intimidate his political targets” by carrying out drive-by shootings, Trujillo stated in his plea agreement.

Gunshots were fired into the homes of a commissioner on December 4; the incoming state House Speaker on December 8; another commissioner on December 11; and a state senator on January 3, 2023, according to Albuquerque police.

No one was injured in the shootings, which resulted in damage to the homes, police said.

In his plea agreement, Trujillo said Peña “provided a gun which I fired at the residence” on December 11 and “we carried out a shooting intended to intimidate” the victim on January 3.

Officials say Trujillo was arrested by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after the second shooting while driving Peña’s car.

During the search of the car, deputies found firearms and ammunition, and 893 fentanyl pills, officials said.