CNN —

A Minnesota doctor accused of fatally poisoning his pharmacist wife now faces a tougher charge that could put him in prison for the rest of his life, if convicted.

Connor Fitzgerald Bowman, 30, was indicted last week on one count of first-degree murder – premeditated and one count of second-degree murder with intent for the August 2023 death of Betty Bowman, 32.

The Olmstead County Attorney’s Office said if Bowman is convicted on the first-degree murder charge, he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. “The Grand Jury found probable cause that Mr. Bowman intentionally and with premeditation was responsible for her death,” County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in a statement.

Bowman was arrested on October 20 and initially charged with second-degree murder. The criminal complaint said that Betty Bowman, who worked for the Mayo Clinic, died from “the toxic effect of colchicine,” a medicine primarily used to treat gout. There was nothing in Betty Bowman’s medical record to indicate she was ever prescribed colchicine or diagnosed with gout, investigators said.

Betty Bowman From Sarah Leeser

The complaint says Connor Bowman, who had completed a residency at the Mayo Clinic, had researched colchicine online. Bowman had worked as a poison control specialist, but his employer, the University of Kansas, told investigators his work did not require any research of colchicine.

On August 5, 2023, Connor Bowman made internet searches including “internet browsing history: can it be used in court?” and “Police track package delivery,” the criminal complaint states.

Betty Bowman went to a hospital in Rochester on August 16, 2023, “with severe gastrointestinal distress and dehydration where her condition deteriorated rapidly,” the criminal complaint states.

“Victim experienced cardiac issues, fluid in her lungs, and eventually organ failure. Victim was taken in for surgery to remove a portion of her colon after it was discovered it contained necrotic tissue,” the court document says.

Connor Bowman appeared in court Friday and did not enter a plea. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

Jail records show he remained incarcerated Wednesday in lieu of $2 million bail with conditions, or $5 million bail for unconditional release. CNN reached out to Bowman’s attorney Wednesday for comment.