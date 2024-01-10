CNN —

Meta is rolling out new restrictions for teenage Facebook and Instagram users, including hiding search results for certain terms. This comes as social media platforms have faced a litany of criticism and lawsuits over how they handle online safety.

1. GOP debate

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will face off on CNN tonight in the fifth and final Republican presidential debate before the Iowa caucuses kick off next week. Both are searching for the critical blow that could position them as the sole viable challenger to former President Donald Trump, who is again skipping the event. The debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and it will be the first time that Haley and DeSantis will meet on stage alone. Meanwhile, Haley has trimmed Trump’s lead in the primary race in New Hampshire to single digits, according to a new CNN Poll. Trump, however, has crossed the 50% mark in most recent polling on the Iowa caucuses and still holds wider majorities in national polls for the Republican nomination.

2. Winter storm

An expansive storm packing nearly every winter weather threat is set to dump more snow and rain on the Northeast today after battering a large swath of the eastern US. More than 450,000 homes and businesses were without power in the US this morning, including nearly 150,000 in New York and about 115,000 in Pennsylvania, according to PowerOutage.us. At least four deaths have been reported across Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina as storms walloped the states with fierce winds and rain. The heavy downpours are also fueling flood fears throughout the western Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with “numerous” flash floods possible, the National Weather Service said.