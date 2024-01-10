CNN —

The past year in architecture may be remembered for superlatives after India opened the world’s largest office building and Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 became the second tallest skyscraper ever constructed.

But 2023 was also a year that celebrated subtlety, with a thoughtfully designed Chinese boarding school named World Building of the Year and British architect David Chipperfield awarded the Pritzker Prize — the field’s equivalent to a Nobel — for a career dedicated to understated cultural institutions.

The year ahead will likely bring a similar mix of the bold and the beautiful. Here are 10 architectural projects set to shape the world in 2024:

Benin National Assembly, Porto-Novo, Benin

Kere Architecture

Since his very first commission, designing a primary school for his Burkina Faso village in 2001, architect Francis Kéré has built his reputation on modest civic and community facilities. At 35,000 square meters (377,000 square feet), his plan for a new national assembly in neighboring Benin is a different prospect altogether.

The design was unveiled with relatively little fanfare in 2021, but the following year Kéré became the first African architect to claim the coveted Pritzker Prize. Now, the world will be watching closely to see how principles he has long championed — natural ventilation, ample shading and the use of local materials — are applied at grander scale.

Kéré’s Berlin-based firm says the building’s top-heavy appearance was inspired by the palaver tree, which traditionally served as a meeting place. A ground-floor assembly hall will accommodate Benin’s 109-seat legislature, while a public park around it offers “a sense of openness and transparency,” the firm’s project description added.

Nanjing Vertical Forest, Nanjing, China

Stefano Boeri Architetti

The tree-covered Bosco Verticale (or “Vertical Forest”) in Milan, Italy has become a symbol of green design since it opened almost a decade ago. But for architect Stefano Boeri, the eye-catching residential project was just the beginning.

With a manifesto committed to launching “a global campaign on urban forestry,” Boeri’s firm has since realized similar projects in Europe and beyond. The latest, in China’s former capital Nanjing, will feature around 800 trees and over 2,500 shrubs and trailing plants installed on carefully configured balconies.

Comprised of two towers — the larger of which stands 200 meters (656 feet) tall — the latest Vertical Forest will contain offices, a museum and a hotel with a top-floor swimming pool. Boeri’s firm has said the 27 native species bursting from the buildings’ facades will promote biodiversity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 18 tons a year.

Kunstsilo, Kristiansand, Norway

Kunstsilo

A soaring pre-war grain silo in the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand stood empty when the local mill closed, following 370 years of continuous operation, in 2008. But local officials ordered that the decommissioned heritage structure be preserved, and a subsequent design competition — which attracted submissions from over 100 architecture firms — tasked entrants with reimagining the space as an art gallery.

The winning proposal, by Mestres Wåge Arquitectes and MX_SI, leaves much of the silo’s exterior intact. Inside, however, internal warehouse space has been reconfigured to accommodate 3,000 square meters (32,000 square feet) of exhibition space, with top-lighting illuminating the space via the structure’s cylindrical concrete “cells.”

Once able to hold up to 15,000 tons of grain, Kunstsilo will now house — among much else — the 5,500-stong Tangen Collection, the world’s largest private collection of Nordic art amassed by art patron Nicolai Tangen, who himself hails from Kristiansand.

Keppel South Central, Singapore

NBBJ

In an era of remote working and return-to-office mandates, architects are rethinking the role corporate workplaces play in people’s lives. Occupants of Singapore’s forthcoming Keppel South Central tower, then, may have more motivation than most to ditch the home office, thanks to its abundant green spaces and airy outdoor swimming pool.

Green planning laws in the tiny southeast Asian state demand that property developers set aside space for landscaping when building new high-rises, and the 33-story tower’s design is punctuated with verdant roof terraces for workers. There’s a public offering, too: The building’s facade curls out near its base to become a canopy for an open-air plaza containing shops, cafes and restaurants.

Elsewhere, rooftop-mounted solar cells and rainwater capture systems contribute to what architecture firm NBBJ boldly claims will make this one of Singapore’s “most sustainable office building developments to date.”

EVE Park, London, Canada

Gensler/Studio Dror

Advertised to potential buyers as an “all-electric community powered by the sun,” Canada’s Electric Vehicle Enclave Park (or EVE Park) in London, Ontario is a net-zero residential project aimed squarely at the EV enthusiast.

True to its name, the development offers electric vehicle charging and a car-share program for residents. Rather than driveways or a ground-level parking lot, each of the condo buildings contains an automated “smart” parking tower that stores vehicles vertically, freeing up space for gardens and landscaping.

Designed for developer s2e Technologies by US architecture firm Gensler, the four circular residential structures can accommodate a combined 84 households. They are positioned and orientated to maximize sun exposure for the mass of solar panels that feed into the community’s “micro-grid.”

EPIQ, Quito, Ecuador