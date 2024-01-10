Tiger Woods and Nike’s ‘seismic’ partnership is over. Where do they go from here?

By Jack Bantock, CNN
7 minute read
Published 6:19 AM EST, Wed January 10, 2024
Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in April 2019. It was his 15th major title and <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2019/04/14/sport/masters-2019-augusta-final-round-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">his first since 2008.</a>
David J. Phillip/AP
Woods had his first brush with fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on "The Mike Douglas Show" in 1978, winning a putting contest with comedian Bob Hope.
CBS Archive/Getty Images
Woods, 6, sizes up a putt in Los Alamitos, California, in 1982. His real name is Eldrick, but his father nicknamed him "Tiger" after a South Vietnamese soldier he fought alongside with during the Vietnam War.
Jack D. Miller/The Orange County Register/AP
Woods and his father, Earl, celebrate after a 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He won the event in 1992 and 1993 as well.
Rick Dole/Getty Images
Woods, 16, tees off at the Los Angeles Open in 1992. That was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, albeit as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.
Bob Galbraith/AP
Woods played for the United States during the World Amateur Team Cup, which took place in France in 1994.