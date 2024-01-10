CNN —

Alabama football coach Nick Saban, whose seven career national championships are the most by a coach at NCAA football’s highest level, has announced his retirement, according to ESPN and The Athletic, both citing unnamed sources. ESPN was the first to report the news.



Saban would retire as the football head coach with the most national titles in the NCAA’s Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. In his 17 seasons at Alabama, Saban won six national titles. He also guided Louisiana State to a shared title when he was with the Tigers in 2003.

Alabama was 12-2 this year, losing to eventual national champion Michigan 27-20 in overtime in a College Football Playoff semifinal last week.

In his head coaching career, he was 292-71-1 at Alabama, LSU, Michigan State and Toledo. His teams went to bowls in 25 of his 28 seasons.

Saban also was the head coach of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins for the 2005 and 2006 seasons, going 15-17. Saban replaced Mike Shula at Alabama before the 2007 season.

