CNN —

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that “there will be consequences” for the continued Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

“I’m not going to telegraph or preview anything that that might happen,” Blinken said in a press gaggle in Bahrain. “We’ve made clear, we’ve been clear with more than 20 other countries that if it continues, as it did yesterday, there will be consequences.”

On Tuesday, the US Navy shot down 21 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen, according to a statement from US Central Command, in one of the largest Houthi attacks to take place in the Red Sea in recent months.

The top US diplomat said that amid the efforts to prevent a regional conflict from spreading, it is “particularly important that we respond when we see something like the aggression coming from the Houthis.”

He noted that the threat posed by the Houthi attacks has drawn together an international coalition to counter it.

“This represents a clear threat to the interests of countries around the world. And it’s important that the international community come together and respond to them,” Blinken said.

