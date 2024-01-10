CNN —

The ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert is facing misdemeanor and petty charges stemming from an argument with the Republican congresswoman at a restaurant in Silt, Colorado, on Saturday.

Jayson Boebert, 43, is charged with obstructing a peace officer, third degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, Silt Police Chief Mike Kite told CNN.

Police say he has since recanted his claim that the congresswoman punched him in the face during an argument at a restaurant.

“Due to a lack of any evidence, the allegations of Domestic Violence against Rep. Lauren Boebert are unfounded and the investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert is closed,” the Silt Police Department said in a statement released Wednesday.

Garfield County jail records show Jayson Boebert was released on bail shortly after being processed Tuesday.

CNN left a phone message with Jayson Boebert seeking comment Wednesday. When reached for comment by the Denver Post on Sunday before charges were filed, Boebert said he didn’t want to press charges against his ex-wife: “I don’t want nothing to happen. Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

The Silt Police Department says their involvement in Saturday’s incident started with a 911 call from Jayson Boebert claiming “domestic violence abuse” and then hung up. An arrest warrant affidavit says they received a second call from Lauren Boebert and a dispatcher reported they heard her say, “I just touched your nose,” while a man in the background said, “She punched me in the face.”

When they arrived at the Miner’s Claim restaurant, police said Lauren Boebert cooperated with the investigation while Jayson Boebert “was highly intoxicated, yelling at officers, and was uncooperative with the investigation.”

Lauren Boebert told the officer she and her ex-husband had argued and “at one point Lauren admitted to placing her finger on Jayson’s nose to end the conversation,” the affidavit says. Lauren Boebert told the officer the conversation had begun at their former home before it got tense and they moved to the restaurant, where it escalated again.

Silt Police said they found no signs of injury to Jayson Boebert’s face, and he was physically removed from the restaurant by officers after he refused to leave.

The news release from the Silt Police Department says Jayson Boebert later recanted his claim that he was a victim of domestic violence.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office records show Jayson Boebert also faces misdemeanor charges of assault, harassment and prohibited use of weapons, for a separate domestic incident Tuesday not involving the congresswoman.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on either case Thursday.

The congresswoman, who shares four sons with Jayson Boebert, announced last year that they were divorcing. She recently stated that she would be moving and running for reelection in a different congressional district.

CNN reached out to Boebert’s congressional office for comment on Jayson Boebert’s charges Wednesday. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options,” the congresswoman said in a statement Monday before charges were filed against her ex-husband.