CNN —
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to Lithuania, a key ally of Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement he was welcoming Zelensky to Lithuania, and the two men would discuss the war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine, and Ukrainian “integration into the EU and NATO.”
Zelensky will then visit the other two Baltic states, Latvia and Estonia, without giving a timeline, he said on Telegram.
Zelensky arrived at Vilnius airport on a plane bearing the Ukrainian coat of arms.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come…