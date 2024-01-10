CNN —

Jennifer Lopez is a multi-hyphenate musician, actor and overall icon who also happens to have tied the knot four times. But, after all is said and done, even she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

Her very playful self-awareness is on full display in the fun new music video for her single “Can’t Get Enough,” which was released on Wednesday.

Featuring “Dancing with the Stars” judge and Lopez’s “World of Dance” cohost Derek Hough, the wedding-themed music video showcases a lavish soiree where the “Jenny From the Block” singer is seen dancing with a number of different grooms.

The clip also showcases Lopez in several different bridal gown getups, leaning heavily into the matrimonial vibe that has shown up several times in her career, from 2001’s “Wedding Planner,” to 2005’s “Monster In Law,” to “Marry Me” and “Shotgun Wedding,” both from last year.

“This guy don’t stand a chance,” a wedding guest in the video says snarkily, while another guest warns, “Don’t catch it, it’s cursed!” during the bouquet toss.

Cursed or not, Lopez seems to be doing just fine with her fourth husband, Oscar-winner Ben Affleck, who she married in July 2022. The pair notoriously were first engaged in 2002 before they called the wedding off, going on to reunite 20 years later.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Chris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children.

“I am somewhat of an expert you could say, in a weird way – not so much on marriage but on weddings,” she joked to Variety’s Marc Malkin on Sunday’s Golden Globes red carpet.

As far as her meta music video goes, she also said her husband Affleck is fully supportive.

“He sees me as an artist and he knows that I’m going to express myself,” she said, adding, “He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is a single off Lopez’s upcoming ninth studio album “This Is Me… Now,” which will be released on February 16. The album is her first major musical offering in almost a decade.

Lopez will also release an accompanying concept film titled “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” the same day, which, according to a press release, will spotlight “her tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on.”