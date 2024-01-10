Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 11, 2024

Today, CNN 10 explains whats happening with the economy at the start of this new year. Then, we take a look at new changes announced for teenagers using Instagram and Facebook. And, we travel to Harbin, China, where visitors from around the world flock to see glowing sculptures at the annual ice and snow festival. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10