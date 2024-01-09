CNN —

The number of blood donors in the US is at the lowest level in 20 years as hospitals struggle to meet the demand. To shore up the “critically” low supply, the Red Cross and the NFL said they will offer all blood donors this month a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII.

1. Extreme weather

A powerful storm is unleashing dangerous blizzard conditions across the central and eastern US, shutting down highways and stranding drivers in frigid temperatures. At the same time, parts of the South are being pummeled with hail and heavy flooding. More than 40 million people are under severe storm threats today, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with an enhanced risk in effect from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas. The fast-moving storm is making its way east and will cover over 1,800 miles in 72 hours, producing notable snowfall across more than half a dozen states. Flood watches are also in effect for cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, DC, Philadelphia and New York City, where rainfall up to 4 inches is possible

2. Plane safety

Just days after an Alaska Airlines plug door blew off a plane mid-flight, United Airlines said it has found loose bolts on an undisclosed number of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes as well. This comes as Boeing is performing FAA-mandated inspections on a total of 171 aircraft “with a mid-cabin door plug installed” to ensure passenger safety. United, which has more Max 9s than any other US carrier, has canceled more than 470 flights since Saturday because of the aircraft inspections. “Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” United officials said in a statement. Alaska Airlines has also said it is working with Boeing to understand what happened on Flight 1282.